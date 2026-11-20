Kyrgyzstan enacts law to link wages to consumer prices

Kyrgyzstan has introduced legal amendments to its Labor Code aimed at protecting the purchasing power of employees' salaries against inflation. The law, signed by President Sadyr Japarov on November 10 and entering into force on November 20, 2026, establishes a formal mechanism for the indexation of wages.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

According to Bermet Karabayeva, head of a department at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, the primary objective of the legislation is to partially compensate workers for the gap created by rising prices for goods and services. The law ensures that the real value of income is maintained by allowing for adjustments to base salaries when consumer costs increase.

The implementation of these adjustments will vary depending on the type of employer:

Public Sector: Organizations funded by republican and local budgets are subject to specific state regulations.

Organizations funded by republican and local budgets are subject to specific state regulations. Private Sector: For other organizations, the specific procedures, frequency, and scale of indexation must be determined through collective bargaining agreements, internal corporate agreements, or local regulatory acts.

Government officials clarified that the law does not trigger an automatic salary increase every time prices fluctuate. Instead, it enshrines the principle of indexation into the national legal framework, shifting the responsibility to individual organizations to define the actual rules and mechanisms for these revisions.

To illustrate the intended effect, Karabayeva cited a scenario where a worker earning 30,000 soms per month would find their purchasing power diminished as the cost of daily necessities rises; the indexation mechanism is designed to address this specific erosion of real income.