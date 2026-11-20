British Columbia health clinic lays off staff after provincial funding structure shifts

B.C.'s largest clinic for long COVID, ME/CFS, and fibromyalgia has dismantled most of its care structure after a change in provincial billing rules capped the size of online group medical visits. The BC Centre for Long COVID, ME/CFS, and Fibromyalgia (BC-CLMF), which serves approximately 9,000 patients, laid off 11 part-time allied health workers and one of five medical office assistants. Only the five physicians remain, and the clinic has reduced its offerings to services that fit within the new administrative constraints.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor conducts a teleconsultation via computer

The operational trigger was a November 1 update to the Medical Services Plan (MSP) billing codes. The Medical Services Commission, acting in collaboration with Doctors of BC, introduced a hard limit of 30 patients for online group visits and reduced the per-physician fee for groups in the 23-to-30 patient range. While smaller groups were unaffected in terms of caps, all patients were now restricted to two online sessions per week. For the BC-CLMF, which previously ran groups averaging 50 patients and peak lecture sessions of 150, these changes slashed the revenue per session by between $370 and $1,796 per half-hour.

Institutional Authority and Procedural Background

The changes originated from a review of temporary fee codes introduced during the early pandemic to facilitate virtual care. The provincial government first proposed capping telehealth group sizes in 2025 but delayed implementation until November. Dr. Adam Thompson, president of Doctors of BC, stated that the 30-patient limit was introduced to ensure physicians could deliver quality care, arguing that larger groups reduce individual attention time. The Health Ministry told The Tyee it had consulted the clinic during the development of the changes, though the clinic's co-director, Dr. Ric Arseneau, said he was not consulted on the specific fee reductions or the two-session-per-week limit, which he argues rendered the clinic financially non-viable.

Under the longitudinal family physician payment model in B. C., physicians bill MSP for each patient seen and for administrative time. This fee-for-service structure directs funds to the doctor, who then allocates resources for staff and overhead. The BC-CLMF relied on this flow to support a team of allied health professionals, including physiotherapists, psychologists, dietitians, and naturopaths, who co-ran sessions with doctors. Arseneau stated that the previous model, which billed up to $6,417 for a 90-minute session with 150 patients, supported a clinic overhead of roughly $1 million annually. With the new cap, the revenue cannot sustain these operational costs.

Clinical Scope and Practical Impact

Before the billing changes, the BC-CLMF operated 70 different group formats, including long-term weekly structured visits, small group visits, and a lecture series. The clinic was established to treat post-viral syndromes, with Arseneau estimating that around 300,000 British Columbians live with long COVID. A commissioned independent review by MNP reported that nearly one in five patients returned to work and 80% reported improvement. The clinic's growth was rapid: patient numbers rose from 2,258 in 2024 to 9,000 by November 2025.

The dismantling of the allied health component has immediate practical consequences for patients. Angela Grace, a registered psychologist specializing in long COVID who was recently laid off, noted that the online group format provided critical access for patients in rural areas or those housebound due to illness. Grace emphasized that for youth aged 12 to 30, the clinic offered one of the few publicly funded supports for a condition that often manifests with severe cognitive and psychiatric symptoms, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and suicidal ideation. With the clinic's services reduced, Grace stated there are "literally no publicly funded services for youth with long COVID" in the province outside of what the remaining physicians can offer individually.

The shift has also altered the patient experience. Riel Hahn, a patient, described the previous group format as alleviating the isolation of chronic illness, comparing the care to having an "operating manual" for her body. Angela Cruikshank, another patient, said the clinic was "life-changing" after years of unsuccessful referrals to specialists. Both patients credited the integrated team approach for providing diagnosis, medication management, and coping strategies that they could not find elsewhere.

Systemic Critique and Future Trajectory

Andrew Longhurst, a political economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, identified structural issues with the current payment model. He argued that the fee-for-service structure has historically been ineffective at supporting team-based care, as it structures patient relationships around individual physician billing rather than collaborative clinics. Longhurst suggested that a capitated model-where providers are paid per patient rather than per interaction-would better align incentives for retaining allied health staff and providing comprehensive care. He also noted that the clinic's high billing volumes, including $1.8 million in MSP claims in 2024-25, may have drawn regulatory scrutiny, with some observers suspecting the government viewed the online model as a "factory" approach to medicine.

The BC-CLMF's co-directors, Arseneau and Dr. R. Jane McKay, maintain that their model saves the public health system money by preventing emergency room visits and specialist referrals. Arseneau pointed to a comparison with the BC Women's chronic diseases program, which he said costs $3 million annually to treat 100 patients, whereas the BC-CLMF treats 9,000. Despite this, the clinic has been forced to cut programs due to the reduced billing capacity.

Patient advocacy group LifeLine BC has organized campaigns against the billing changes, citing the MNP report which estimated the clinic saved the health-care system $2.3 million. The group has expressed concern that B. C. is following a national pattern of defunding long COVID clinics, particularly as the remaining public options, such as the Post-COVID Recovery Clinic, do not offer the same level of integrated, prescriptive, or group-based care. As the clinic adjusts to the new billing reality, the focus remains on the authority of the Medical Services Commission to define the parameters of virtual care and the resulting reduction in accessible public health services for a significant portion of the province's population.