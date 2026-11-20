Vancouver City Council authorizes audit into 2026 budget cuts

At its second meeting, the newly elected Vancouver City Council voted to reverse a series of administrative and planning decisions made during the previous four years, a period when the ABC Vancouver party held a majority. The two central actions passed with the opposition of only one councillor, Mike Klassen, were the authorization of a "People's Audit” into the city's 2026 budget cuts and the adoption of an omnibus motion titled "Restoring Vancouver's Leadership as an Inclusive, Compassionate and Resilient City.” These measures target the mechanics of service delivery, urban infrastructure, and the regulatory framework governing new development and housing.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Easing of monetary policy

The most significant operational shift concerns the city's fiscal transparency regarding the 2026 budget. Under the previous administration, the budget was structured to achieve a zero per cent property tax increase by freezing or cutting funding to almost all departments except police and fire. The publicly released 2026 budget document was just 23 pages, a sharp reduction from the 373-page 2025 budget and the 506-page 2024 budget. This document did not specify which programs, projects, or staffing levels were reduced. The new council's "People's Audit,” proposed by COPE Coun. Sean Orr, mandates that city staff report publicly in the first quarter of 2027 on the specific impacts of these $120 million in cuts. The audit will detail job eliminations, vacancies, layoffs, project cancellations, and reduced work hours dating back to January 1, 2024, providing a granular view of how service capacity has changed.

Infrastructure and Mobility Changes

Alongside fiscal review, the council approved motions that directly alter the physical environment and rules for urban mobility. The previous council had paused work on climate-focused bylaws, allowing natural gas for heating in new homes, and supported a pilot program for robot food delivery. The new council voted to rescind staff work on these items. In their place, the council directed staff to implement a June report on eliminating traffic-related injuries, including recommendations for 30 or 40-kilometre-per-hour speed limits on major streets. This decision follows a period in which three pedestrians were killed and two were injured in vehicle collisions since late October, including an 87-year-old woman whose death was announced by the Vancouver Police Department in November.

The council also reinstated the community benefit agreements policy, which previously required an appropriate level of local procurement and employment for megaprojects. While an amendment later softened this to call for a policy update based on expert input rather than a specific local procurement mandate, the direction is toward stricter conditions on large-scale development. Additionally, the council reinstated requirements in the Parking Bylaw's transportation demand management plan, ensuring that new developments advance the city's transit goals. A further directive asks staff to use business licence fees to encourage gas station and large commercial parking lot owners to install electric vehicle charging stations.

Housing and Development Implications

The resolution of the gas water heater ban and the reversal of the robot delivery pilot were contentious. Critics of the gas ban, including industry groups such as the BC Coalition for Affordable Dependable Energy, cited consumer choice and affordability, arguing that the municipal ban conflicted with provincial political promises to undo such restrictions. Proponents of the ban, including speakers from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, highlighted the environmental and public health benefits of electrification. The council delayed the implementation of the gas water heater ban until January 1, 2028, and asked staff to work with residents and developers to ease the permitting process for electric homes and utilities.

The cancellation of the robot food delivery pilot drew criticism from tech industry representatives, such as Vignesh Ram of Serve Robotics, who argued that pilots allow for evidence-based policy and that the city had already hired local employees for the initiative. However, representatives from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind and Vision Zero Vancouver opposed the pilot, noting that robot delivery devices pose risks to individuals with disabilities who rely on clear and predictable sidewalks for navigation. The council voted to rescind the pilot, a decision that signals a prioritization of pedestrian safety and disability access over technological innovation trials.

The previous council's decision to combine two protected bike lanes outside Vancouver General Hospital on West 10th Avenue into a single bidirectional lane was also targeted for reversal. Representatives from Vancouver Coastal Health, the health authority that operates the hospital, spoke against cancelling the bidirectional lane, suggesting that a different solution could be found. City staff clarified that a review of access and safety data for the West 10th Avenue bike lane is ongoing and that the council's vote does not affect this review or the ability to propose future changes. The new council's motion directs staff to report back on this data review, ensuring that the physical configuration of the bike lane remains subject to safety analysis rather than being immediately altered by the motion's reversal language.

Mike Klassen, the sole re-elected ABC councillor from the previous majority, voted against both the People's Audit and the omnibus motion. He argued that council should not be involved in staff's operational decisions and expressed concern about the workload and potential privacy issues associated with auditing past staffing changes. He also criticized the cancellation of the robot pilot, stating it sent a negative signal to the tech innovation sector. The rest of the council, comprising members of COPE, OneCity, and the Green Party, voted in favour of the motions, prioritizing transparency in budgeting, enhanced pedestrian safety, and the reinstatement of development conditions aimed at transit and local economic integration.