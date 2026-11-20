Uzbekistan plans 2,000 hectares of olive plantations by 2030 to replace expensive oil imports

Uzbekistan is attempting to close a structural gap in its agricultural supply chain by developing local olive cultivation, a sector where domestic demand currently relies almost entirely on imports. While the country consumes between 680 and 965 tons of olive oil annually-valued at $2.8-3.9 million-the industrial production of this commodity is virtually non-existent. The government has adopted a pilot-driven strategy to establish the industry by 2030, leveraging agronomic expertise from Georgia to adapt cultivation techniques to local climate conditions.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Gray Clary is licensed under Free An olive tree with fruit

From Import Dependence to Pilot Plots

International trade data indicates that Uzbekistan's annual olive oil imports have fluctuated within the 680-965 ton range in recent years. Despite this consistent volume, which reflects high consumer demand for the product, the country lacks industrial-scale olive plantations and processing facilities. The sector is currently in a trial and experimental phase, with initial cultivation attempts confined to specific areas in the Surkhandarya and Fergana valleys.

The strategic roadmap aims to scale up planted olive groves to 2,000 hectares by 2030. Concurrently, plans are underway to establish processing plants for olive crushing and oil extraction. This transition from pure import dependence to local production is framed as a necessary step for agricultural diversification and the creation of high-value-added products.

Georgian Expertise as the Technical Framework

The development strategy is explicitly modeled on Georgian agricultural practices. This collaboration stems from agreements reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia. The current implementation involves the direct transfer of saplings and technical know-how to Uzbek research institutions.

Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov, the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, stated that the country began establishing olive groves last year. He highlighted that 3,000 cold-resistant saplings planted in Surkhandarya have yielded positive results. This year, the initiative expanded with the import of approximately 5,000 saplings for planting on 20 hectares at the "Bandikhon” experimental station.

The technical core of this cooperation is the Academic Mahmud Mirzaev Institute of Horticulture, Viticulture and Winemaking. Georgian specialists are working with Uzbek counterparts to develop a specialized nursery system. The goal is to master local propagation techniques before scaling the practice to a national level.

Field Trials and Varietal Selection

A joint visit by Uzbekistan's Agriculture Minister and Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, David Songlashvili, marked the start of planting 500 olive saplings on one hectare in the Tashkent region. This plot, designated the "Uzbekistan-Georgia Friendship Olive Grove,” serves as a high-profile demonstration site.

Earlier trials in 2025 focused on the "Gemlik” variety, a choice driven by specific agronomic characteristics. In 2025, 4,200 saplings of this variety were planted on 10 hectares at the "Bandikhon” scientific station in Qiziriq district, Surkhandarya region. The "Gemlik” variety was selected for its early maturity, tolerance to relatively low temperatures, and strong root development from cuttings. These traits are critical for determining whether olive cultivation can be sustained in Uzbekistan's specific soil and climate zones.

Current monitoring focuses on the survival rate of the saplings and their adaptation to local environmental conditions. The scientific research aims to document growth patterns, maintenance technologies, and yield potential. The data gathered from these 10-20 hectare pilot sites will determine the feasibility of the broader 2,000-hectare expansion target. Until the trial phase concludes, the sector remains a nascent component of Uzbekistan's agricultural economy, with industrial processing and large-scale export potential yet to be realized.