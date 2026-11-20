New species Medinilla bulutiorum described in Apayao after centuries of local presence

A flower long present in the forests of Calanasan, Apayao, has finally received a formal scientific identity. Botanists have officially described Medinilla bulutiorum, a new species to science, in a study published on November 18 in the international journal Phytotaxa.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jerzy Opioła, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Medinilla

The researchers documented the plant in Barangay Eva Puzon, where it grows in lower montane forests at elevations between 700 and 900 meters. Despite its presence, the species had been overlooked by botanists for centuries. The study notes that the plant was not hidden or rare at the site; it is a common sight in the local forest, yet it lacked a recognized scientific name until now.

Taxonomic Distinctions

M. bulutiorum belongs to the Melastomataceae family, which also includes the well-known ornamental Medinilla magnifica. While both species produce long, hanging flower clusters with prominent bracts, the newly identified plant differs in several key characteristics. M. bulutiorum features smaller leaves, rounded branchlets, more crowded flower clusters, and a brownish covering on parts of its inflorescence.

The research team includes Jiro T. Adorador, Zhereeleen D. Meneses-Adorador, Breiden Dela Cruz, Sarah Mae C. Batil, Jayson C. Ibañez, and J. Peter Quakenbush. The authors are affiliated with the University of the Philippines Los Baños, Apayao's provincial and municipal environment offices, the Philippine Eagle Foundation, and Grand Valley State University in the United States.

Context of Recent Discoveries

This identification marks at least the third new plant species described from Calanasan since 2025. In October 2025, scientists published Vaccinium kilangensis, a relative of blueberries collected near the Kilang Pass along the Apayao-Ilocos Norte boundary. Following that, Medinilla calanasan, first encountered in Barangay Eva, was formally described in February 2026.

The rapid succession of these findings underscores the scientific value of Calanasan's forests, an area where systematic botanical exploration has historically been limited. These discoveries contribute to the documented biodiversity of the Apayaos Biosphere Reserve, which UNESCO recognized in July 2024 for its diverse landscapes and efforts to balance conservation with local community needs.

Conservation Status and Naming

The species was named in honor of the Bulut family, particularly the late Elias K. Bulut Sr., known as EKB. He is recognized for his leadership and stewardship of ancestral lands, and is regarded as a founding political figure of Apayao.

Currently, scientists have limited data regarding the plant's overall population and geographical distribution. Under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria, the species has been provisionally assessed as "data deficient.” This classification indicates that there is insufficient scientific information to determine its extinction risk; it does not mean the species is endangered.

For the residents of Calanasan, who have long lived near these forests, M. bulutiorum may have been a familiar sight. What is new is its formal recognition by science. This identification allows researchers to begin studying its distribution, assessing potential threats, and determining the protection measures it may require.