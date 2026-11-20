Uzbekistan commercial banks increased mortgage lending by 40 percent in ten months

Over the first ten months of this year, commercial banks in Uzbekistan issued 75,800 mortgage loans totaling 23.6 trillion sums. This volume represents a 40% increase compared to the same period last year, marking a significant expansion in household access to housing finance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Mortgage lending

The demand is heavily concentrated in new construction. Of the total 23.6 trillion sums lent, 17.4 trillion were allocated for primary market purchases, while only 6.2 trillion went toward the secondary market. This distribution indicates that financial accessibility improvements are primarily driving turnover in new housing development rather than resale transactions.

Demographic data highlights a shift in borrower composition. Mortgage lending to women grew by 67% year-over-year to reach 11.4 trillion sums, whereas lending to men increased by 20.9% to 12.2 trillion sums. The near-parity in total volume, despite the double-digit growth difference, suggests that recent financial mechanisms are effectively engaging segments of borrowers previously underrepresented in the market.

Simultaneously, activity among younger borrowers has accelerated. 22,300 young borrowers received loans totaling 7.2 trillion sums, a 43% increase from the same period a year ago. The combined growth among women and younger demographics is reshaping the core of mortgage demand beyond the traditional borrower profile.

This expansion is occurring alongside the launch of a pilot program for targeted mortgage deposits. The mechanism allows citizens eligible for state subsidies to accumulate down payments with interest, which is then applied toward debt repayment. This structure of subsidy, savings, and credit reduces entry barriers, explaining the heightened activity among groups with historically limited access to mortgages.