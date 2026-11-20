Odisha Declares State of Emergency as Cyclone Akvan Approaches

Odisha state authorities have declared a state of emergency as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. According to Special Commissioner for Disaster Response Rajesh P. Patel, nearly 300,000 people had been evacuated to safe zones by Thursday evening. The storm is expected to make landfall between the districts of Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Storm on the coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that wind speeds upon landfall will range from 90 to 100 kilometers per hour. Coastal areas of Odisha are expected to experience gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour, after which the system is projected to weaken as it moves north.

Safety measures have been deployed across 20 districts to mitigate the impact of the storm. Authorities have prepared 9,341 cyclone shelters, of which 2,623 are already operational. Additionally, 423 rescue teams have been mobilized, including units from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha State Disaster Response Force (ODRAF). Officials have identified 941 high-risk landslide locations in six hilly districts, including Gadchiroli, Kandhamal, and Koraput.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held an emergency meeting in Bhubaneswar, confirming that preparations in the most vulnerable areas are complete and all resources have been mobilized.

The weather system has already caused significant disruptions to infrastructure and tourism. The East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway divisions have canceled or rescheduled dozens of express trains, primarily those bound for Puri. Access to tourist sites in Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada, and Chilika Lake has been temporarily restricted. Operations have also ceased at several national parks, including Bhitarnika and Similipal, as well as the Nandan Kanan Zoological Park.

The cyclone's influence extends to neighboring regions. The state of Andhra Pradesh has issued a "red" alert for the Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts. Fishing vessels are prohibited from entering the sea until November 21.

Indirect effects of Cyclone Akvan are expected to reach northeastern India. In the state of Tripura, local thunderstorms and strong wind gusts are anticipated due to moisture inflow from the cyclone's outer rain bands, despite the absence of a direct landfall threat.