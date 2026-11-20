Uzbekistan caps Kempir-Abad reservoir water volume to prevent flooding adjacent border territories

Uzbekistan has set a maximum filling capacity of 1.574 billion cubic meters for the Kempir-Abad reservoir, a figure representing a 17% reduction from the initial design volume. Shavkat Khmraev, the country's minister of water management, announced the limit during a review of border-related issues with Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Danrafaliya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ View of the Aral Sea

According to Khmraev, the decision to lower the maximum water level stems from the physical expansion of the reservoir's surface area, which would encroach upon adjacent territories if the water rose to the originally planned height.

The reservoir currently holds approximately 692 million cubic meters of water. To secure supplies for the upcoming irrigation season, Uzbek authorities have restricted water releases. Officials calculated that the new 1.5 billion cubic meter cap will cover next season's agricultural needs while partially reserving water for 2028.