China Proposes Mazu Artificial Intelligence Platform To Peru For Weather Predictions

During the APEC 2026 summit in Shenzhen, Chinese officials formally proposed that Peru adopt Beijing's artificial intelligence capabilities to forecast climate changes and mitigate the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon. As of November 2026, however, no formal cooperation agreement has been signed, and the Peruvian government has not issued an official response to the offer.

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Yi Yuanqing, a counselor-advisor at the Chinese Embassy in Peru, clarified the status of these negotiations while speaking at the forum "China and Peru for an Open, Innovative, and Cooperative APEC,” organized by CGTN. He confirmed that Beijing is prepared to share its experience, knowledge, and technological expertise in applying AI to climate modeling with Lima. Yet, he explicitly stated that while contacts with the Peruvian government are ongoing, a final decision on utilizing Chinese tools has not yet been made.

The technology at the center of these discussions is Mazu, a platform developed by China's National Meteorological Administration. Mazu serves as an early warning and forecasting system for meteorological and oceanic conditions, integrating AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics. According to Yi, the system's primary advantage lies in its ability to model climatic processes with high lead times, enabling predictions of when and where natural disasters will most severely affect populations.

For Peru, where El Niño poses a recurring threat to economic stability and public safety, the Chinese proposal is viewed as a potential tool to enhance preventive measures. The Chinese diplomat emphasized that the objective of the cooperation extends beyond mere data exchange; it aims to establish a joint mechanism for using the Mazu model to forecast risks in real-time. Nevertheless, as of the time of the statement, the only documented position from the Peruvian side is that the government is reviewing the proposal, with no decision made on integrating the technology into national emergency response protocols.

This situation highlights the gap between a technological offer from one state and the administrative will of another. Although the APEC 2026 summit provided a platform for discussing the issue, the process remains at the negotiation stage, with no specific documents signed regarding the transfer or joint use of Mazu algorithms. The pending response from the Peruvian government will determine whether Chinese AI becomes part of Peru's state climate monitoring system or remains an element of diplomatic dialogue.