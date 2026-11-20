Costa Rica currency market stabilizes as US dollar falls below 450 colones through December

The Costa Rican currency market stabilized in mid-November 2026, with the U. S. dollar trading at 443.93 colones for purchase and 447.54 for sale. Analysts from the School of Administrative Sciences at the National Open University (UNED) project that the exchange rate will remain below 450 colones through the end of the year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bundles of dollars in the office

This trend has lowered the cost of imported goods and reduced the burden of dollar-denominated debt for residents earning in local currency. Conversely, exporters and employees with dollar-linked salaries are seeing a decline in real income.

The Central Bank of Costa Rica maintains its monetary policy rate at 3.0% and its basic passive rate at 3.56%. UNED experts expect these rates to remain unchanged through year-end, supported by seasonal foreign currency inflows and increased liquidity from the "aguinaldo"-the mandatory 13th-month salary payment in December. However, these rates do not provide immediate relief to borrowers, as the cost of servicing existing loans adjusts to market conditions with a lag.

Fiscal uncertainty persists as Parliament remains deadlocked over Bill No. 25.363 regarding the issuance of Eurobonds, failing to reach the 38 votes required for approval. Differing proposals include:

The Government and Pueblo Soberano party propose a $13.5 billion issue with a 9-year term.

The National Liberation Party (PLN) proposes $6 billion, issued at $1.5 billion per year over four years.

The Broad Front (FA) proposes limiting the issuance to $1 billion in 2027.

Global declines in oil prices are filtering through to consumers. Recope has submitted December tariff forecasts to the regulator Aresep, indicating price drops for most fuels, though gas prices are expected to rise. UNED experts recommend that households use their aguinaldo bonuses to pay down credit card debt and establish savings for the 2027 school year rather than engaging in impulsive spending.

Specific fuel price adjustments for December include a decrease of 103 colones for regular gasoline, 28 colones for super gasoline, and 9 colones for diesel per liter. In contrast, the price of a 25-pound gas cylinder is projected to increase from 7,721 to 8,633 colones.