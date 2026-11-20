Brazilian Beef Output Falls 12% as Poultry and Pork Production Rise

Brazilian livestock production shifted toward poultry and pork in the third quarter of 2026, as beef output experienced a significant decline, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Photo: unsplash.com by Kyle Mackie is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Beef steak

Beef production fell 12% year-on-year to 2.62 million tons. This decline corresponds with a 13.4% annual drop in cattle slaughter, which reached 9.82 million head, representing an 8.4% decrease from the second quarter. The downturn extended to the leather industry, where the procurement of raw hides fell 12.5% year-on-year and 8.9% sequentially to 9.98 million units.

Conversely, the pork and poultry sectors expanded. Pork production rose 6.4% annually to 1.59 million tons, supported by a 5.2% yearly increase in pig slaughter (16.65 million head). Poultry saw the strongest growth, with 1.79 billion birds slaughtered-a 5.8% increase over the previous year-resulting in a total output of 3.86 million tons, up 7.4% annually.

Egg production grew 3.3% year-on-year to 1.28 billion dozen. In the dairy sector, annual production dipped slightly by 0.4%, although raw milk procurement by sanitized enterprises rose 6.7% over the previous quarter to 7.06 billion liters.