Brazil Allocates 2.1 Billion Reais for 2027 to Finish National Electrification

Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) is allocating 2.1 billion reais for 2027 to execute the "Light for All" program, targeting the final gaps in national electrification. While Brazil reports a 99.8% electrification rate, the funding focuses on the remaining isolated households where infrastructure is absent.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wing-Chi Poon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Three Phase Electric Power Transmission

The 2027 budget is earmarked for 73,961 new connections, with 95% of the capital concentrated in the North and Northeast regions. The North will receive 1.6 billion reais to connect 53,048 families, while the Northeast is allocated 479.9 million reais for 17,572 connections. Specific state allocations include 875.6 million reais for Pará and 490.9 million reais for Amazonas.

Since its inception in 2003, the "Light for All" program has spent 31 billion reais to connect 3.8 million households. Between 2023 and October 2026, nearly 240,000 families received assistance.

The MME is currently shifting the program's objective from basic connectivity to productive use of energy. Public hearings are being conducted through December to update operational guidelines, focusing on integrating rural infrastructure with economic development in the isolated zones of the Amazon.