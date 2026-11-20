Banana cooperatives in Davao de Oro set up Panama disease labs

Two banana cooperatives in Mabini, Davao de Oro, have each received ₱2 million in financial assistance to establish laboratories dedicated to fighting Panama disease, a destructive fungus that threatens the province's banana production.

Photo: Own work by കാക്കര, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Banana

The funding, provided through the Department of Agriculture Region 11 (DA-Davao) under the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), was awarded to the Mampising CARP Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC) and the Tagnanan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Tagco MPC) on November 17, 2026.

The grants are earmarked for the procurement of agricultural supplies and laboratory equipment necessary to produce Trichoderma harzianum. This beneficial fungus serves as a biological control agent against Fusarium wilt, the technical name for Panama disease, which can devastate plantations by clogging the vascular system of the banana plant and preventing water and nutrient uptake.

Localized Production and Farmer Impact

The initiative shifts the burden of production from centralized government agencies to the cooperatives themselves. The biological agent was developed by the research division of the Provincial Agriculturist's Office (Pagro), which also conducted training for cooperative members on the day of the turnover to ensure they can independently maintain the laboratories.

This localized approach aims to benefit 209 farmers managing more than 400 hectares of plantations in Mabini. By producing the control agent on-site, the cooperatives can react more quickly to outbreaks and reduce the cost of acquiring biological treatments.

Governor Raul "RM” Mabanglo, represented by Executive Assistant II Janel Andigan, emphasized that the cooperatives were selected based on their active participation in previous demonstrations. The provincial government intends for these two cooperatives to serve as operational models for other farmers across the province and Region 11, moving government services directly into the farming communities to prevent further crop loss.