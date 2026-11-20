Delhi High Court Rules Mandatory Service Charges in Hotels and Restaurants are Illegal

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed that hotels and restaurants cannot unilaterally impose mandatory service charges on customers, clarifying that no interim relief has been granted to the industry to bypass existing consumer protection guidelines. The ruling reinforces the mandate that such charges must remain voluntary, as any compulsory levy is deemed an "unfair trade practice" under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The clarification was issued by a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The court responded to submissions by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who noted that several establishments continued to charge service fees as compulsory despite a previous single-judge order dated March 28, 2025, which upheld the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines.

Under the CCPA guidelines issued in July 2022, the automatic addition of service charges-typically ranging from 5% to 20%-to food bills without explicit customer consent is prohibited. The court emphasized that the responsibility for enforcement now lies with the regulatory authorities, explicitly stating that no legal stay had been granted to allow restaurants to continue the practice.

The legal battle stems from appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). The industry bodies argue that service charges are a standard global hospitality practice and are integral to employee compensation and labour arrangements. They further contend that if the charges are disclosed on menus, they should not be classified as unfair trade practices and suggest the matter be viewed through the lens of labour law rather than consumer protection.

However, the court previously found insufficient evidence to prove that these mandatory charges directly and exclusively benefit employees. Consequently, the ruling mandates that establishments must not mislead consumers into believing service charges are government-imposed levies. Restaurants are required to use transparent terminology, such as "voluntary contribution" or "staff welfare fund," and must clearly communicate that tipping is optional.

For the consumer, this ensures that the final bill reflects only the cost of goods and statutory taxes, unless a voluntary tip is added. For the hospitality sector, the ruling removes the ability to use service charges as a guaranteed revenue stream for staffing costs, shifting the financial burden of employee compensation back to the primary business operations.