Davao del Sur completes fourth rice aid wave for 29,000 households

Seven of the ten local government units (LGUs) in Davao del Sur have finished distributing rice assistance under the fourth wave of the provincial "Biyayang Bigas” program. The remaining municipalities are scheduled to complete their allocations this week, with Santa Cruz set to receive its share on November 19, Digos City on November 20, and Hagonoy on November 21, 2026.

This distribution phase is funded by a ₱77-million release from the national government's Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGSF-FALGU) for fiscal year 2026. The funds were originally allocated to the province in March 2026, after which the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) conducted an orientation on program guidelines in April. The Bids and Awards Committee subsequently managed the procurement process in May.

Targeting and Eligibility

The program aims to reach 29,000 households across the province's nine municipalities and one city, comprising 232 barangays. Approximately 2,900 beneficiaries are assigned to each LGU. Eligibility is not universal; instead, recipients are identified through the Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). This system utilizes census data to pinpoint poor and vulnerable sectors within communities.

Under the program rules, qualified beneficiaries are entitled to 10 kilograms of rice every four to six months. The assistance is directed toward specific groups, including poor and vulnerable farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, Indigenous Peoples, and members of the transport sector.

Procurement and Distribution Timeline

Procurement follows national guidelines that prioritize rice farmers' cooperatives through bidding under the Sagip Saka Act. This mechanism ensures that local rice farmers participate in the program by supplying the rice destined for distribution.

The first wave of distribution was led by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) from June to July 2026. Digos City was the last LGU to complete that initial phase on July 22, following Hagonoy's distribution on July 21. The provincial government had previously targeted the completion of the fourth wave by November 2026.