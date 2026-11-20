Supreme Court of India questions rise in direct petitions for stalled real estate projects

The Supreme Court of India has raised serious concerns over the increasing tendency of homebuyers in stalled real estate projects to invoke Article 32 of the Constitution, questioning why these disputes are not being resolved in lower courts rather than bypassing the judicial hierarchy to approach the apex court directly.

During a hearing presided over by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana, the court warned against the potential for every builder-buyer dispute to land on the Supreme Court's docket. CJI Kant specifically questioned the scalability of this approach, asking how the court could possibly resolve every single failed project or builder dispute if Article 32 is used as a primary tool for grievance redressal.

The legal scrutiny emerged from a petition filed by homebuyers of the Krishna Housing Scheme in Sector 14, Sonipat, Haryana. The petitioners had sought protection from recovery proceedings initiated by the State Bank of India (SBI) regarding loans taken for flats in the stalled project. The arrangement was governed by a tripartite agreement between the homebuyers, the developer, and SBI, which stipulated that loan disbursements should be linked to construction milestones.

The situation turned critical when the developer failed to complete the project and entered insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). While the buyers claim they have neither received their homes nor the refunds promised under the insolvency process, SBI has moved to recover the loans through a commercial court in Saket, Delhi.

The Supreme Court observed that the homebuyers should have raised their objections within the commercial court where the recovery proceedings were already active, rather than filing a fresh petition under Article 32. However, the Bench noted a potential systemic failure in the disbursement process, suggesting that SBI may have released funds to the developer without corresponding construction progress.

Consequently, the Supreme Court has directed the commercial court to scrutinize the nexus between the bank and the builder. The lower court is now tasked with determining whether the loan disbursements strictly adhered to the tripartite agreement before any recovery action is permitted. The Bench has ordered that no coercive recovery measures be taken against the homebuyers until it is legally established whether they are in actual default or if the fault lies with the bank's disbursement practices.