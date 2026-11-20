Sara Duterte calls corruption a systemic condition in her address to PCCI

Vice President Sara Duterte has characterized corruption as a systemic condition embedded in the "DNA of the government,” arguing that it remains the primary obstacle to national development and the realization of a dignified future for Filipinos.

In a message released on November 18, 2026, the Vice President referenced her recent participation in the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBCE), organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) from October 13 to 14 at The Manila Hotel. During her address to the business community, she described the pervasive nature of graft as a "progressive disorder” that ultimately leaves the citizenry to bear the economic consequences.

Duterte cautioned that the burden of eradicating corruption and driving development cannot fall exclusively on state institutions. She emphasized that democratic progress requires active participation from the public, specifically urging citizens to uphold the rule of law, reject illicit practices, and demand accountability from their elected representatives. "Nation-building is a shared responsibility,” she stated, calling on compatriots to work collectively toward fulfilling national aspirations.

Business-Politics Disconnect

The Vice President also critiqued the prevailing dynamic between the private sector and the political sphere, contending that businesses should not be compelled to rely on political connections or financial inducements to operate safely. She noted that a functioning economy requires a separation where companies are protected by institutional integrity rather than personal favors.

"Imagine a business community where you do not need to give to politicians just so your business is safe from harassment,” Duterte said, according to reports of her October 13 speech. She argued that government decision-making must be grounded in institutional processes, ensuring the equal enforcement of laws and the provision of predictable policies for investors and entrepreneurs.

Her proposed governance framework is anchored on three core principles: order, integrity, and efficiency. Under this model, she maintained that accountability must be absolute, applying equally to public officials regardless of their rank or influence.

PCCI Resolutions and Governance

The PCCI's two-day conference, themed "Raising the Bar: Empowering Business for a Resilient Future,” convened business leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to address the country's economic priorities. The gathering served as a venue for presenting policy recommendations designed to enhance the investment climate and strengthen local enterprises.

Key priorities outlined in the business group's resolutions include economic corridor development, energy security, agriculture modernization, infrastructure, digital transformation, workforce development, and trade facilitation. The chamber stressed that effective governance must be anchored on accountability, transparency, and integrity to ensure that public resources are used responsibly and that government programs are implemented fairly.