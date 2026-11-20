Philippines to assume full control of farm road construction from DPWH in 2026

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has commenced construction of a P34.9-million farm-to-market road (FMR) in Sulop, Davao del Sur, marking the start of a broader shift in how rural infrastructure is developed in the Davao Region. The project, formally launched with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2026, involves the concreting of a 2.475-kilometer stretch connecting Barangays Labon and Laperas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Road construction

With a total contract cost of P34,904,000, the road is designed to reduce transportation difficulties for agricultural produce, providing farmers with more direct access to markets. DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga, who led the launch through the Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED), emphasized the project's value to residents, particularly in Barangay Laperas. He called on local stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the road is delivered successfully. Sulop Mayor Atty. Jose Jimmy S. Sagarino also welcomed the initiative, noting that an improved road network would support farmers' livelihoods by facilitating the movement of their products.

Expanded Regional Investment

The Sulop project is part of a significant increase in DA funding for rural connectivity in the region. In August 2026, DA-Davao reported an allocation of approximately P1.5 billion for 48 FMR projects covering nearly 99.7 kilometers across the region. This represents a substantial rise from the 26 projects implemented in 2025. The 2026 portfolio is distributed as follows: 17 projects in Davao de Oro, nine each in Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur, seven in Davao del Norte, four in Davao City, and two in Davao Occidental.

This expansion coincides with a formal transfer of responsibility for FMR development. Beginning in 2026, the DA assumed greater oversight of the program, which had previously been handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). To manage this transition, DA-Davao and DPWH-Davao signed a memorandum of agreement on October 2, 2026. The agreement covers the implementation of P872 million worth of FMR projects in Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental, outlining each agency's responsibilities in technical compliance, procurement, monitoring, fund utilization, and construction quality.

National Context and Objectives

Nationally, the government's 2026 General Appropriations Act allocated P33 billion for the construction of more than 2,300 kilometers of farm-to-market roads. The FMR Development Program aims to link agricultural and fisheries production areas, post-harvest facilities, and processing centers to major markets and road networks. The ultimate goal is to improve the flow of agricultural goods, address existing transportation constraints, and lower costs for farmers and other producers. Construction of the Sulop road is targeted for completion on April 25, 2027.