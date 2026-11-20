Wales Health: Cancer treatment targets missed with only 57 percent starting within 62 days

The number of people waiting for NHS treatment in Wales has risen for the sixth consecutive month, with over 563,000 individuals now awaiting care. September data shows 721,370 patient pathways awaiting treatment, an increase of 7,152 from August.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The woman is using the touch screen registration terminal at the clinic

While the Welsh Government noted that the overall waiting list is nearly 70,000 lower than it was in September last year, the median waiting time in September stood at 17.3 weeks. Provisional figures for October suggest a further increase in both the total waiting list and the number of pathways waiting more than two years.

The gap in emergency care metrics

A shift in how emergency department waits are measured has highlighted a significant gap between official targets and the actual experience of patients. In October, 61.1% of patients spent less than four hours in emergency departments, falling well short of the 95% target. However, for those in major emergency departments, that figure drops to 47.1%.

The discrepancy follows the removal of clinical exemptions. Previously, the 'clock' stopped when active treatment ended, even if patients remained in the department for observation, recovery, or hospital transport. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) campaigned for this change to ensure data reflects the actual time a patient spends in the department.

Dr Rob Perry, RCEM's Wales Vice President, stated that the updated data shows the "true picture" of how departments are struggling. He warned that hospitals have been running at capacity throughout the year, leaving little margin for winter demand, and cautioned that without immediate action, the emergency care system could face a total breakdown in the coming months.

Cancer and ambulance response

Performance in critical care areas remains below target. In September, 57.1% of cancer patients started treatment within 62 days, missing the 75% target, although 2,062 people began their first definitive cancer treatment-62 more than in August.

Ambulance response targets for 'red calls' were also missed in October, with a median response time of nine minutes and 34 seconds. Response-time targets for 'purple calls' (cardiac and respiratory arrests) were met.

Surgical hubs and government response

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor stated that £145m has been invested to address waiting times, particularly the longest delays. To further decouple planned surgery from emergency care, the Welsh Government has announced plans for up to 10 surgical hubs across Wales over the next four years.

These hubs will focus on procedures such as cataract surgery, hernia repairs, and hip and knee replacements, using dedicated staff and operating theatres to reduce the number of cancellations and postponements. A hub at Llandough Hospital is expected to receive full accreditation early next year.

Alongside these hubs, a new Emergency and Acute Care Policy Framework aims to improve patient flow and address delayed discharges to reduce 'corridor care'.