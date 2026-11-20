Turon Turk: Uzbekistan's $350M Push for Integrated Industrial Clusters

The establishment of the Turon Turk industrial zone in the Fergana region marks a shift from isolated investment projects toward the creation of integrated sectoral clusters. Developed in partnership with Turkey's Heyal Holding, the $350 million project involves deploying infrastructure across 26 hectares in the Kuva district.

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The zone is designed as a multi-profile industrial hub concentrating four specific sectors: fruit and vegetable processing, electrical engineering, food production, and textiles. The project aims to generate 5,000 jobs upon completion.

Operational progress and construction schedules were recently reviewed during meetings between the Governor of the Fergana region, Hayrullo Bozorov, and Heyal Holding representative Osman Heyal, held during the first session of the Uzbek-Turkish Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

This initiative aligns with a broader Uzbek strategy to build specialized zones for specific technological mandates, such as the planned zone in the Jizzakh region dedicated to components for nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan and Central Asia. While the $350 million investment defines the capital scale, the systemic impact on the regional economy depends on whether Turon Turk establishes integrated value chains or remains a collection of separate workshops utilizing imported equipment.