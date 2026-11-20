Spain Tourism Employment Reaches Three Million, Outpacing National Labor Growth

Spain's tourism sector consolidated an employment base of three million workers by the end of October, according to data from Turespaña. The sector absorbed 176,147 new employees during the month, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.2%. This growth outpaced the national labor market, which expanded by only 4.3% over the same period, raising tourism's share of total employment to 13.4%.

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The increase was driven primarily by accommodation and food service industries. Employment in the accommodation segment grew by 38,309 workers, while the food service segment added 81,844 jobs, resulting in a combined gain of 120,153 positions in the hospitality sphere. In contrast, the travel agency segment recorded a decrease of 307 employees. Turespaña attributes this decline to technical reclassification under the new CNAE activity system, which shifted some workers to other accounting categories, rather than to actual layoffs. The category of "other tourism services” saw an addition of 56,301 workers.

Among all tourism employees, 83.1% hold formal employment contracts, while 16.9% are self-employed. The share of contracted employees rose by 6.9% year on year. Within this group, the accommodation segment led in growth with a 9.2% increase in employment, compared to 6.9% in the food service sector. The self-employed population in the sector grew by 2.6%, with a notable 17.8% increase in hotels, whereas growth in the food service sector was limited to 0.6%. The share of self-employed workers in travel agencies fell by 2.8%, also linked to CNAE classification changes.

Employment growth was recorded across all of Spain's autonomous communities. The Balearic Islands led in absolute terms, adding 20,686 new jobs, and also topped the list in relative growth with an 18.4% year-on-year increase. The Valencian Community followed as the second-fastest-growing region, with employment rising by 7.1%.