Gqeberha students and artists repurpose plastic waste for community infrastructure in Motherwell

In Gqeberha, the physical reality of municipal waste-specifically the accumulation of food waste and plastic in stormwater drains and canals-has transitioned from a passive environmental challenge to a catalyst for targeted community interventions and educational programming. Through the "Horizon 2055" project, led by the Nelson Mandela University research chair in Identities and Social Cohesion in Africa and funded by the National Research Foundation, 41 academics, students, and artists mapped the material conditions of the city's polluted natural spaces, including the Motherwell canal and the Fish Water Flats wastewater works.

From Observation to Material Intervention

The project moved beyond academic documentation to practical application in local spaces. At the Motherwell Community and Enviro Hub, this has manifested in the construction of outdoor seating using a combination of eco-bricks-plastic bottles densely packed with waste plastic-and traditional Xhosa building methods utilizing locally sourced clay and sand. Similarly, the Swartkops estuary has become a site for master's level research and children's art activities centered on the repurposing of waste materials, shifting the focus from the presence of pollution to the practical management of debris.

Institutional Mechanisms and Social Access

The transition from city "escapes" to active service and support is evident in the emergence of new student-led initiatives. A partnership between university students and the LoveLife Y-Centre in KwaNobuhle resulted in direct outreach to matric learners at Marymount High School, providing guidance on university access and wellbeing. In the creative sector, the project's findings led to the development of a Creatives Launchpad Programme, scheduled for 2027 to address youth unemployment within the creative industries.

Community-Led Environmental Management

The engagement with the Friends of Van Stadens, a citizen group managing the wild flower reserve, resulted in the establishment of the "Art in the Arboretum" programme. This collaboration demonstrates a shift where academic research into urban pollution is translated into curated public exhibitions and community-managed conservation efforts. These activities illustrate a movement toward autonomous ownership of public spaces, where the identification of systemic failure-such as the pollution of the Swartkops River-is met with the creation of literary platforms and academic collaborations intended to foster long-term urban resilience.