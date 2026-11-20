Davao City Council activates Anti-Bullying Council following Ateneo incident

The Davao City Council has moved to activate the city's Anti-Bullying Council following a bullying incident involving junior high school students at Ateneo de Davao University. Through two unanimously approved resolutions on November 17, 2026, the 21st City Council urged all educational institutions-both public and private-to strictly adhere to Republic Act 10627 (the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013) and the local Anti-Bullying Ordinance.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, who chairs the Committee on Social Services and authored the city's anti-bullying law, highlighted the urgency of the measure by citing City Population Division data. The figures show that 5,728 in-school and out-of-school youth experienced bullying in 2025 alone. Villafuerte, who stated that his own childhood experiences with bullying motivated him to author the ordinance, warned against waiting for cases to go viral before taking systemic action.

Institutional Gaps and Enforcement

Despite the existence of Ordinance No. 0192-23 (Series of 2023), the city has yet to draft its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), a responsibility assigned to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the Anti-Bullying Council. The Council, chaired by the city mayor, is scheduled to convene next week to address these implementation gaps and review whether existing school policies are effective.

The Council intends to scrutinize school bullying records, which are required by national law. Under the local ordinance, schools that fail to resolve bullying cases may face administrative liability. In severe or repeat instances, the city may use these failures as a basis for the non-renewal of the institution's business permit.

To strengthen the framework, Villafuerte aims for the future IRR to adopt the Department of Education's (DepEd) revised rules, focusing on the protection of vulnerable groups, including LGBTQ students and persons with disabilities. A key addition will be a referral system for public schools lacking guidance counselors, allowing students to access psychological assessments via government agencies and the Philippine Mental Health Association.

Rehabilitation and Accountability

While the current ordinance focuses on compliance, Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, advocated for an amendment that prioritizes rehabilitation. She suggested mandating family counseling for the parents of children who bully, noting that behavioral issues often stem from the home environment.

Regarding the Ateneo de Davao incident, the university has dismissed the student found responsible as of November 12 and established a University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments. While Principe acknowledged these steps, she emphasized that reactive measures are insufficient and called for impartial investigations and sustained psychological support for the victim.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte addressed the social implications of the case via Facebook, stating that no political family, including his own, would be granted special treatment or protection from accountability in the matter.