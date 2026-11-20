Davao City allocates surplus funds for Land Bank guarantee to secure green energy project

Davao City has allocated ₱88.7 million for a performance bond required by the Department of Energy (DOE) after being named a winning bidder in the national government's first waste-to-energy (WTE) auction. The City Council approved the amount through Supplemental Budget No. 3 on November 17, 2026, utilizing the city's 2025 surplus.

The funds, released via the Land Bank of the Philippines, serve as a financial guarantee that the city will execute the project. Under DOE rules, winning bidders from the October 13 Special Green Energy Auction must submit the bond and other requirements within 30 days of the notice of award to avoid disqualification and forfeiture of their bid bonds.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte has appointed Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo as the WTE Project Manager to oversee compliance and implementation. While the council moved forward with the funding, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. abstained from the vote, stating he had not yet fully grasped the details of the green auction and the project's specifics.

Funding and Construction Framework

Parallel to the performance bond, the council approved an ordinance adopting the bidding documents for the construction of the WTE facilities. The project is supported by a grant from the Government of Japan, based on an Exchange of Notes signed on March 20, 2018.

According to the City Legal Office, Crown Agents Japan Limited will act as the employer responsible for procuring the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works, as well as the operation and maintenance services. The legal office clarified that this specific ordinance does not appropriate city funds or authorize new financial obligations, as the construction is grant-funded.

Waste Crisis and Operational Targets

The push for the WTE plant comes as Davao City faces a critical waste management timeline. Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang noted that the city collects approximately 800 tons of garbage daily, and its new sanitary landfill in Barangay New Carmen is projected to reach capacity in just five years. This urgency follows the closure and ordered rehabilitation of the city's old landfill after a May 20 trash slide resulted in two deaths.

The proposed facility in Barangay Biao Escuela is designed to process 600 tons of waste per day and generate 13 megawatts (MW) of electricity, with 11 MW intended for the grid. The DOE has set December 31, 2028, as the deadline for mechanical completion, with power delivery expected to start by December 31, 2029.

Environmental Hurdles and Opposition

Despite the financial and administrative milestones, the project has not yet secured environmental clearance. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao is currently reviewing the project's environmental impact statement, prepared by a Jica-hired consultant. Regional Director Alnulfo Alvarez emphasized that the facility must include equipment to capture and treat dioxins and furans, with mandatory 24-hour emissions monitoring.

The project remains contested by the environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), which argues that WTE incineration contradicts a circular economy approach and warns that toxic emissions can accumulate in the human body even when remaining within official regulatory standards.