Archaeologists discover Roman-era lime kiln at La Calera site on Lobos Island

Archaeologists on Lobos Island in the Canary Islands have uncovered a lime kiln during the eleventh season of excavations at the La Calera beach site. The structure is located on a small elevation directly opposite a Roman workshop known for producing purple dye (murex).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Medieval ruins beneath the building

The team surveyed three areas covering more than 130 square meters in total. The primary find is the kiln, which features a central circular body that tapers near the mouth, giving it a horseshoe-like profile. The structure lacks external buttresses. Researchers cleared the kiln of rubble and layers of volcanic sand, though they could not fully excavate the internal space.

Experts from the University of La Laguna, along with staff from the museums of Fuerteventura and Tenerife, identified a direct technological link between the kiln and the adjacent dye production. The Romans required lime for two specific purposes: preparing mortar for the workshop's walls and acting as an alkaline reagent in the chemical process of extracting purple pigment.

Usage of the kiln is supported by evidence found on a 20-square-meter plot to the southwest of the structure. There, investigators recorded a combustion structure and a dense layer of lime scale, likely residues from cleaning or removing material from the kiln.

A third section, covering 16 square meters, revealed wall foundations, a circular space, and a vertically installed triangular stone with a hole. The specific function of these elements remains undetermined due to the limited scope of the excavation.

The exact date of the kiln has not yet been established. No artifacts were found in the rubble to anchor the object to a specific era. Researchers are considering both the Roman period and later historical phases. Final conclusions will follow the chemical analysis of the lime scale and fuel remains.