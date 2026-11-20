South African Hawks investigation identifies major Mandrax manufacturing hub in Umvoti region

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has seized a Mandrax manufacturing facility and equipment valued at approximately R100 million following an operation in Umvoti, KwaZulu-Natal. A 31-year-old male was arrested at the site near Kranskop while operating a tablet press.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Accuruss, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Syringe, drugs

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Kranskop Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, specifically relating to the manufacture of illicit substances. According to Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale, the facility was fully equipped to handle multiple stages of the drug production process.

While only one individual was apprehended at the scene, the Hawks have initiated a broader investigation to identify additional suspects. The police believe the arrested individual was tasked specifically with the pressing of tablets and that accomplices may have been involved in the operation prior to the raid.

The seizure effectively removes the production capacity and the associated potential illegal revenue from the illicit economy. The Hawks confirmed that the drugs were allegedly intended for distribution across other provinces.