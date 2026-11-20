Iqaluit and four select communities to host new local teacher certification program

Nunavut Arctic College is preparing to launch its own credited bachelor of education program next fall, shifting the authority for teacher certification within the territory from southern partner institutions to a local entity.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента образования и науки города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ College leaders

Institutional Shift and Delivery Constraints

Until now, the college has relied on partnerships with southern universities-including Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, the University of Regina, and McGill University-to provide degrees via remote learning. President Jackie Price stated that the college now possesses the administrative mechanisms, knowledge, and skills to manage the program independently.

The transition comes as the college faces significant funding limitations. While a five-year agreement between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the federal government, and the territorial government provided over $34 million in 2021-expanding remote learning to 21 communities-those funds have been exhausted. Consequently, the new degree program will initially be available only in Iqaluit and up to four other communities, with the specific locations still under assessment by the administration.

Teacher Qualifications and Territorial Shortages

The move toward local certification occurs alongside a documented increase in the use of unqualified staff in classrooms. According to figures from the Education Department, the number of teachers authorized to work in Nunavut without a bachelor of education or equivalent degree rose from 54 in 2021 to 93 for the current school year.

Justin Matchett, president of the Nunavut Teachers' Association, noted that this represents over 10 per cent of the current membership, comparing the situation to the professional standards required in nursing. Education Minister David Akeeagok acknowledged the concern regarding unqualified teachers, stating that these individuals often possess other critical qualifications, such as Inuktitut proficiency, while receiving ongoing training.

Akeeagok attributed these staffing conditions to a combination of broader Canadian teacher shortages and the persistent challenges of recruiting and retaining qualified personnel within the territory.