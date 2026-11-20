Palandara social support: State preferential loans fund barbershops and livestock in Kitab region

In the Mahalla of Palandara, located in Kitab District, the local economy operates on a specific agrarian-industrial hybrid rather than heavy industry. With a population of 7,722 and 1,708 households, the community sustains its income through the convergence of viticulture and intensive greenhouse farming. Approximately 600 greenhouses operate year-round, producing lemons, cucumbers, tomatoes, and greens, which allows residents to generate consistent revenue despite a recorded poverty rate of 1.2%. The absence of large-scale factories is offset by 27 small business entities focused on services and food service, while the export sector relies heavily on the local 'Toifi' grape variety. Wholesalers from Tashkent purchase these grapes for export to Russia and other markets, alongside lemons. Local farmers exercise direct control over their margins by choosing between immediate sales or storage in cold chambers to capitalize on higher future prices.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org Grape plantations

Skills transfer in the region bypasses abstract academic instruction in favor of practical apprenticeship. In each of the mahalla's 10 villages, novice greenhouse operators are paired with experienced masters. Residents who have traditionally managed vineyard varieties such as 'Husayni' and 'Toifi' use this mentorship to master modern greenhouse technologies, effectively converting seasonal agricultural labor into year-round income streams.

Jamolidin Turdimov, assistant to the mahalla head, oversees social stabilization mechanisms that target specific demographic vulnerabilities. The overall poverty figure of 1.2% comprises five families on the verge of poverty, 21 low-income families, and 19 families on state support. State aid is delivered through preferential lending. For instance, young entrepreneur Akmajon Ibragimov received a 50 million sum loan at 17.5% annual interest to equip a barbershop, which now funds his household and debt repayment. For citizens registered in the 'Iron Notebook' disability registry, zero-interest credits have been allocated: two residents received 25.9 million sums to purchase sewing machines and overlocks for home-based production, while two others secured 30.9 million sums to start livestock farming.

Women's employment initiatives target structural barriers in rural areas. Fifteen unemployed women underwent training in sewing at a workshop organized with a textile enterprise from the district center. Seven of them are now employed in this workshop under cooperative arrangements, a model that allows them to balance earning income with childcare responsibilities-a critical factor in a region lacking formal daycare infrastructure.

Infrastructure development continues to transform the mahalla's physical landscape. Of the 45 kilometers of internal roads, 25 kilometers are fully asphalted, with the remainder covered in gravel. Participation in the 'Open Budget' program has enabled the completion of asphalt paving on an additional seven kilometers. Plans for 2026 include the drilling of two large artesian wells to resolve water supply issues. Long-term strategic goals include developing non-traditional sectors such as tourism, with proposals to create recreation zones along the local river and improve facilities at the Khujane'mat pilgrimage site, aiming to create new employment opportunities for residents not engaged in horticulture or government service.