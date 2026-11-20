Romanian Physical Laborers Lack Access to Corporate Health Insurance Due to Shift Schedules

Workers in Romania's manufacturing, construction, and agricultural sectors face the heaviest physical labor, yet they are the least likely to have access to employer-sponsored corporate medical insurance. While such benefits have become standard for office staff and small and medium-sized businesses, they remain rare on construction sites and farms.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Injury at work

Even when employers provide paid health subscriptions, 12-hour shift schedules make physical access to clinics impossible. Consequently, the workers who need preventive care the most utilize these services the least.

Daily lifting of heavy loads, equipment vibration, and forced postures contribute to spinal and joint diseases. The absence of regular check-ups prevents the early detection of these pathologies.

"In construction, manufacturing, and agriculture, more than 50% of employees are subject to heavy physical loads. In 2025, Romania recorded 5,323 work-related injuries, resulting in 96 deaths,” said Ioana Moldovan, Regional Director for Corporate Sales at MedLife, in an interview with Pravda. ru.

According to Eurostat data, the European Union recorded 2.83 million work-related injuries with 3,298 fatal outcomes in 2023. For employers, each incident requires not only an investigation but also urgent shifts reorganization and overtime payments for colleagues covering for the injured worker.

For factories, a production line halt or labor shortage is significantly more costly than for an office. Beyond productivity losses, companies face contractual penalties for delivery delays.

Studies indicate that a company with a workforce of 3,000 employees can lose up to 4 million euros annually due to absenteeism and hospitalizations. However, investments in employee health are cost-effective: EU-OSHA estimates that every euro spent on prevention returns between 2.5 and 4.8 euros through reduced sick leave.

The primary barrier remains the mismatch between clinic operating hours (typically 8:00 to 16:00) and employee shift schedules. Experts suggest bringing medical services directly to the workplace using mobile clinics, on-site medical rooms, and telemedicine.

"The biggest barrier is the schedule. An employee working 12-hour shifts physically cannot visit a clinic at conventional times. The inability to have predictable access to doctors is a serious obstacle,” explained Ioana Moldovan, Regional Director for Corporate Sales at MedLife.

Mobile medical teams can conduct health examinations during shift hours. Some garment manufacturing companies have already adopted this approach. The key takeaway is that preventive health care must become a regular budgetary line item for factories, similar to machine maintenance or raw material procurement, serving as a cost that prevents critical system failures.