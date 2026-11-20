India and Japan Reframe Economic Weaponization as National Security Threat in 2+2 Dialogue

The fourth round of the India-Japan "2+2" dialogue concluded in Tokyo with foreign affairs and defense ministers discussing how to shield national interests from the weaponization of resources, supply chains, and transport corridors. S. Jaishankar, India's foreign affairs minister, stated that economic tools such as market and service access are increasingly deployed as instruments of political pressure, a shift that New Delhi views as a national security issue rather than a purely trade-related concern.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cynthia Griggs, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Unloading of ammunition at an anchorage in Tokyo Bay

This perspective frames the deepening partnership with Tokyo as a practical measure to build resilience and identify alternative interaction channels, specifically aiming to reduce dependence on critical chokepoints. A central focus of the discussions was maritime trade; recent developments in the Persian Gulf have prompted India to adopt a more pragmatic approach to securing sea lanes. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to international law but emphasized the need for concrete coordination in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure the uninterrupted flow of commercial shipping.

In the defense sector, the dialogue addressed the evolving nature of modern warfare. Jaishankar highlighted the effectiveness of smart weapons and innovative technological solutions, signaling India's intent to pursue deeper technology transfer and cooperation in startup and military innovation sectors with Japan. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, yet the rhetoric remained focused on structural shifts in the global order rather than broad ideological alignment. India continues to advocate for a multipolar Asia and a reformed multilateral approach that grants regional powers greater weight in decision-making.

The outcome of the talks was a reaffirmation of the course toward diversifying ties and strengthening trusted partnerships. For India, this strategy involves balancing strategic engagement with Japan and the United States within the Quad framework while minimizing risks associated with potential blockages of resources or logistical routes during periods of global conflict escalation.