Cebu City pop-up organizers propose flat per-event fees to replace per-vendor charges

Organizers of pop-up markets in Cebu City have proposed a revised fee structure that would charge a single permit cost per event based on the number of booths, rather than imposing individual charges on every vendor. The proposal was presented to the Cebu City Council during a public hearing on the proposed 2026 Revenue Code on November 17, 2026.

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Gerard Cosicol, the proprietor of UKTB Flea Market (Ukay Ta Bai), argued on behalf of private market organizers that the current per-vendor assessment creates a financial barrier for small-scale entrepreneurs. Cosicol cited a City Treasurer's Office assessment of P186,550 for a single pop-up market held at Axis View Place along Escario St. in the uptown area.

According to Cosicol, the city imposed special permit fees ranging from P2,275 to P3,000 per vendor, with the exact amount depending on applicable food regulatory and garbage disposal charges. Organizers also face the risk of a P5,000 penalty for each vendor who operates without a special permit. Although discussions with Mayor Nestor Archival and tax officials resulted in a temporary reduction of the per-vendor assessment to P1,525, organizers continue to object to the individual charging model.

Impact on small vendors

Cosicol noted that many participants in these markets run home-based businesses or are selling their products for the first time. He estimated that a vendor selling items such as stickers, scented candles, or handmade perfumes typically earns a weekend profit between P2,000 and P5,000. Under the current fee structure, even the lowest permit charge of P2,275 can exceed the total profit for the event, effectively wiping out the seller's earnings.

Organizers emphasized that weekend markets serve as a testing ground for entrepreneurs to gauge consumer interest and build a customer base before committing to a permanent retail space. For vendors who participate in multiple bazaars annually, the cumulative fees can surpass the tax obligations of an established business with a fixed location.

Proposed fee structure

The organizers proposed a tiered system based on the number of booths: P3,000 for events with up to 20 booths, P5,000 for events with 21 to 40 booths, and P10,000 for events with more than 100 booths. The proposal did not specify a fee tier for events with 41 to 100 booths.

Cosicol stated that a predictable, flat fee would allow organizers to plan events more effectively and ensure compliance with city permit rules.

Council response

Councilor Mikel Rama, who has drafted a separate Pop-Up and Microenterprise Ordinance, indicated that the council is open to reviewing how the city assesses fees for short-term bazaars and longer-running night markets. Rama's draft ordinance would establish specific rules for commercial events held on private property for up to five consecutive days, including a proposed P15,000 fine for violations.

Councilor Pablo Labra II acknowledged that the city relies on tax revenue to fund public services but emphasized that the tax system should remain fair and not impose unreasonable burdens on small businesses. Council members noted they still need to examine how the duration of an event and the number of participating vendors should influence the final fee structure.

The council will consider the organizers' position paper alongside submissions from other business groups as it reviews the proposed 2026 Revenue Code.