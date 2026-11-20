Pagasa classifies Cebu's weekend heat index as extreme caution

Cebu is expected to face a heat index between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius this weekend, a range that places the province under the "extreme caution" category according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

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Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist from the Pagasa Visayas office, confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, that the heat index has already reached 40 degrees Celsius this week. He warned that these levels increase the risk of heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and may lead to heatstroke during prolonged physical activity.

To mitigate these risks, Eclarino advised residents to limit outdoor activities and avoid direct sunlight between 10 a. m. and 4 p. m., the window when the heat index typically peaks. He further emphasized the necessity of maintaining high water intake.

Weather Patterns and Air Quality

While the province will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the influence of the easterlies, Eclarino noted that such rain may only provide brief relief. Temperatures are expected to rebound quickly once the sun returns. Pagasa reported no active low-pressure areas affecting the country as of Thursday.

Concurrent with the weather monitoring, the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas provided air quality data for the region. As of 8 a. m. Thursday, the station in Metro Cebu recorded an air quality index of 78, classified as "fair," while the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded a reading of 11, which is rated as "good."