Philippines construction permits hit 15,534 in September as value rises 24.5%

Construction activity in the Philippines accelerated in September, with approved building projects rising 13.3% year on year to reach 15,534 permits. According to preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), this increase in volume was accompanied by a sharper jump in the financial value of projects, which climbed 24.5% to P65.30 billion. The total approved floor area for the month stood at 3.61 million square meters, a 1.5% increase from the same period last year.

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The residential sector led the rebound, accounting for 65.9% of all permits issued. Residential approvals reached 10,236, up 22.4% from a year earlier, representing P22.72 billion or 34.8% of the total construction value. This segment also captured 44.8% of the overall floor space, with approved residential floor area expanding 9.9% to 1.61 million square meters.

Residential demand and costs

Single-family homes remained the dominant component of residential construction, making up 68.9% of the segment's permits with 7,049 projects. These developments were valued at P12.20 billion, or 53.7% of the residential total. In terms of construction efficiency and cost, condominiums recorded the highest average building cost at P25,990.12 per square meter, whereas other residential structures posted the lowest average at P10,393.55 per square meter.

Non-residential and commercial shifts

Non-residential projects contributed the majority of the total construction value, amounting to P33.71 billion, or 51.6% of the P65.30 billion total. However, the volume of non-residential permits slightly decreased by 1.3% year on year to 3,117 approvals. The approved floor space for this category also fell by 5% to 1.92 million square meters, though it still represented 53.1% of the segment's total area.

Industrial construction was the primary driver of non-residential value, totaling P19.69 billion, which accounted for 58.4% of the segment. Industrial builds also commanded the highest average cost among non-residential categories at P22,491.57 per square meter. Commercial buildings dominated the non-residential permit volume, with 2,039 approvals representing 65.4% of the segment's total.

Other construction activities showed mixed trends. Permits for additions to existing structures grew by 29.4% to 510 approvals, with the associated floor area increasing 10.8% to 75,952 square meters. Conversely, approvals for alterations and repairs dropped 13% to 1,141 permits, valued at P3.78 billion. Permits for other construction projects, including landscaping, demolition, and signboards, rose 8.4% to 530 approvals, with their value surging 63% to P4.48 billion.