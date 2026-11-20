The Philippine baby food retail market is valued at approximately $27 million in 2025, according to data from Euromonitor International cited by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Projections indicate a steady climb to $29 million by 2030, though growth is uneven across product categories. Purées and snacks are expected to lead the expansion with an annual growth rate of 4%, while the baby cereal segment is forecast to remain nearly stagnant, with growth projected at less than 1% per year.
Domestic manufacturers currently dominate the landscape, accounting for 85% of all baby food purchases. The remaining 15% is filled by imports, with the United States serving as the primary foreign supplier, providing half of the imported volume.
Tracking the precise scale of the industry remains complex due to how imported baby food is recorded. Rather than a standalone category, these products are grouped with other food types: baby cereals are classified under breakfast cereals, purées are listed as dietetic food, and teething biscuits are categorized as bakery products.
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