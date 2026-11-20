Lapu-Lapu school heads granted immediate authority to suspend classes over heat

School heads in Lapu-Lapu City now have the authority to suspend face-to-face classes without seeking prior approval from the schools division superintendent if campus heat poses a risk to students and staff. This measure, detailed in Division Memorandum 776, series of 2026, allows for immediate action to protect the school community from extreme weather conditions.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes by Фото: Максим Мишин. Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы School classroom

The move comes as the government weather bureau Pagasa projects a very strong El Niño to peak by late 2026 and persist into the first half of 2027. To implement these suspensions or transitions to distance learning, school heads are required to coordinate with disaster risk reduction and management personnel.

Heat Index Thresholds and Class Adjustments

The decision to shift or suspend classes is based on classroom heat index levels-a measure combining temperature and humidity-as outlined in DepEd Order 014, series of 2026. The guidelines categorize heat levels into four stages:

Hayo (Below 27°C): Regular classes proceed with proper ventilation, water breaks, and outdoor activities limited to the early morning.

Regular classes proceed with proper ventilation, water breaks, and outdoor activities limited to the early morning. Hinay (27-32°C): Schools may stagger or shorten class hours or implement a blend of classroom and home-based learning.

Schools may stagger or shorten class hours or implement a blend of classroom and home-based learning. Hinga (33-41°C): Students transition to home study using printed materials or televised and radio lessons.

Students transition to home study using printed materials or televised and radio lessons. Hinto (42°C or higher): All academic activities, including home-based schoolwork, are suspended to prioritize hydration and medical referrals.

Institutional Adjustments and Health Protocols

For schools operating with double shifts due to overcrowding, the memorandum advises against scheduling student arrivals or dismissals between 11 a. m. and 2 p. m. To manage this, schools may consider early schedules, such as 6 a. m. to 10 a. m., or alternating attendance days for student groups.

Beyond class suspensions, the guidelines mandate specific health and safety measures. Schools must provide free drinking water and implement hourly water breaks. To cope with the heat, students and teachers are permitted to wear light-colored, breathable clothing, physical education uniforms, or DepEd collared polo shirts.

Furthermore, all outdoor activities-including flag ceremonies, sports training, practical physical education exams, and general school grounds work-are strictly prohibited under direct sunlight from 9 a. m. to 3 p. m.