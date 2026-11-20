Tajikistan and Austria to modernize Gorbunov glacier station and Kyzylsu basin monitoring

The Hydrometeorology Agency of Tajikistan and the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at upgrading the technical infrastructure for monitoring glaciers and mountain water resources. The agreement was finalized during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба комплекса городского хозяйства Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Meteorological station

Physical Infrastructure and Focus Areas

The partnership focuses on the physical collection and processing of hydrometeorological data, specifically targeting the cryosphere and mountain hydrology. The agreement moves beyond theoretical study to include the execution of joint field expeditions and the development of observation networks.

Two specific geographical priorities have been identified for technical intervention:

The Gorbunov Station: The agreement mandates the modernization of this meteorological observation station located on the Tajikistan Glacier.

The agreement mandates the modernization of this meteorological observation station located on the Tajikistan Glacier. The Kyzylsu (Surkhob) Basin: The parties will develop expanded observation capabilities within this river basin to track water flow and climate impact.

The technical scope includes the deployment of modern measuring technologies and the upgrading of existing hardware to improve data accuracy in high-altitude environments.

System Integration and Global Data

The agreement establishes the framework for Tajikistan's integration into the MountAInWater project. This initiative is designed to generate global scientific data on mountain water resources and assess the physical consequences of climate change on water availability in mountainous regions.

While the agreement outlines the intent for modernization and data collection, the specific timeline for the commissioning of updated equipment at the Gorbunov station and the current installed capacity of the Kyzylsu monitoring network remain to be detailed.