Tajikistan gets $2 million GCF grant to adapt healthcare to climate change

Tajikistan has secured a $2 million grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), channeled through the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to adapt its healthcare system to the effects of climate change. The agreement was reached during a high-level dialogue on glacier risk management held at the Tajikistan national pavilion during the COP31 conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan

The healthcare-focused grant is a specific output of the broader "Glaciers to Farmers" program. This regional initiative, backed by the ADB and the GCF, operates with a total budget of $3.5 billion across nine countries. While the overarching program targets water resource resilience, agricultural stability, and infrastructure protection, the latest funding allocation specifically addresses the intersection of public health and environmental shifts.

The dialogue emphasized the need for a systemic approach to climate risk, moving from glacier monitoring and early warning systems to the practical mitigation of consequences for the population. The $2 million allocation is intended to expand medical services and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure's capacity to handle climate-induced health challenges.

These developments follow Tajikistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts to prioritize cryosphere protection on the global stage, including the designation of 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation and March 21 as World Glacier Day.