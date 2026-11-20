Eleven charged in Singapore for shoplifting as facial recognition catches 33-time offender

Eleven individuals, aged between 26 and 63, were formally charged in the Singapore courts on November 16 and 18, 2026, for distinct offenses of shoplifting. The charges encompass a range of criminal activities, from repeated theft of groceries to the targeted acquisition of skincare products and alcoholic beverages, with the largest single case involving a woman allegedly stealing on 33 separate occasions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Майя Калаченко is licensed under Все права защищены Two elderly men come out of the supermarket with bags of groceries

The most significant instance involves a 26-year-old woman who is believed to have stolen goods from a Sheng Siong outlet on Sembawang Crescent on 33 occasions between July 30 and October 15, 2026, resulting in estimated losses of approximately S$960. A 29-year-old man is alleged to have participated in 21 of these incidents with her. On October 15, the woman was identified at the store via facial recognition software integrated into the company's closed-circuit television (CCTV) system. Utilizing the footage along with police cameras, officers identified both suspects and arrested them on the same day. The woman faces two amalgamated charges of theft in dwelling, while the man faces one; the jointly committed offenses are charged under the doctrine of acts of common intention.

Recidivism and Administrative Enforcement

Several defendants had previously received conditional warnings from law enforcement for prior shop theft offenses, indicating a pattern of recidivism despite prior administrative interventions. A 30-year-old woman was detained by staff at an NTUC FairPrice outlet in Northpoint City on October 1 for allegedly stealing 22 items valued at approximately S$112. She had previously received a 24-month conditional warning for seven thefts totaling about S$426 at a Sheng Siong outlet in Junction 9 earlier in the year.

Similarly, a 43-year-old man is alleged to have stolen alcohol and food worth approximately S$116 from a supermarket on Toh Yi Road in late August. This incident followed earlier thefts at a 7-Eleven and a Giant outlet, for which he had received a 12-month conditional warning in January for stealing items worth about S$282 from a FairPrice Finest outlet. Another 40-year-old man allegedly stole liquor valued at approximately S$1,050 from an NTUC FairPrice outlet at Hougang Capeview over two weeks in March, having previously received a conditional warning for a smaller theft in August 2025.

Other cases involve smaller-value but repeated thefts. A 49-year-old man is alleged to have stolen skincare products worth a total of approximately S$662 from BHG and Guardian outlets. A 44-year-old woman is believed to have stolen health and beauty products worth about S$491 from a Guardian outlet at Tampines MRT station on three occasions. A 60-year-old woman allegedly stole products worth about S$287 from Watsons and Guardian outlets in May. In another instance, a 40-year-old woman was caught at a Jason's Deli outlet in July after allegedly stealing a box of fruit worth about S$5, following three similar incidents at the same location earlier that month.

Under Section 380 of the Penal Code, theft in dwelling carries a potential penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment and a fine, reflecting the legal distinction between standard larceny and theft committed within residential or private dwelling spaces.

Institutional Prevention Protocols

In response to the seasonal increase in foot traffic associated with the year-end school holidays and festive period, the police have issued public advisories emphasizing the legal obligation to pay for all goods, particularly at self-checkout kiosks. The authorities noted that while real-time interception is not always possible, CCTV systems-some equipped with facial recognition technology-enable the post-incident identification of offenders and the detection of repeat offenders by retailers.

Retailers have been directed by authorities to implement specific physical and procedural safeguards, including maintaining clear sightlines, displaying anti-theft signage, securing high-value items in locked cases, and deploying adequate staff for patrols. The police have also promoted the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers programme, an institutional mechanism in which officers collaborate with stores to assess risks and develop tailored crime prevention measures. Major retail chains, including NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Watsons, and Popular Bookstore, are currently participating in this structured prevention framework.