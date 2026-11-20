Singapore Police Force detained 235 suspects involved in 536 scams totaling 4.2 million dollars

The Singapore Police Force has detained 235 individuals following a two-week enforcement operation conducted from November 5 to 18. The suspects, aged between 16 and 93, are currently assisting investigations into their alleged roles as scammers or money mules in more than 536 cases, with preliminary findings estimating total victim losses at approximately $4.2 million.

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The operation was executed by officers from the police's Cyber Command and seven land divisions. According to an official statement released on November 19, the investigations center on several categories of fraud, including e-commerce, phishing, job scams, investment schemes, lucky draws, and the impersonation of government officials.

Legal Framework and Penalties

The 159 men and 76 women involved are being investigated under statutes governing cheating, money laundering, and the provision of payment services without a license. Under Singapore law, these offenses carry the following maximum penalties:

Cheating: Up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine.

Up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine. Money Laundering: Up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Unlicensed Payment Services: Up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

Further judicial sanctions include mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes for scammers and syndicate recruiters. Those acting as money mules-facilitating the laundering of proceeds or providing SIM cards and Singpass credentials-may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Administrative and Immigration Measures

Beyond criminal prosecution, the authorities are applying administrative restrictions under the facility restriction framework. Individuals implicated in mule-related offenses may face limitations on their ability to subscribe to mobile lines and access banking services.

For non-citizens, the police stated that work or student passes may be reviewed and revoked, with the possibility of deportation upon the completion of investigations.