Singapore tightens etomidate vape penalties: 24-week mandatory rehab for under-16 repeat offenders

Access to structured rehabilitation and legal consequences for young etomidate vape users in Singapore has become more immediate and rigid, marking a distinct shift in how the state intervenes in youth substance misuse. Since October 1, 2026, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have implemented measures that significantly reduce the time between a repeat offence and the start of supervision or institutional care. This change alters the practical experience of justice and healthcare access for repeat offenders, removing the delay that previously allowed continued use while cases were processed.

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The institutional mechanism driving this shift is a response to a specific failure in earlier interventions. Between September 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, 1,544 individuals were caught for etomidate vape offences. Of these, 367-approximately one in five-reoffended, with some caught three or more times. This rate of recidivism prompted the authorities to tighten the operational timeline for enforcement actions, ensuring that repeat offenders face accelerated processing for supervision orders or admission to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC).

Eligibility for intensive youth rehabilitation

For offenders under the age of 16, the change introduces a specific pathway for access to care that is contingent on repeat offending. MOH and HSA, in collaboration with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), have introduced a mandatory 24-week intensive rehabilitation programme for young repeat offenders. This is not a voluntary service but a compulsory condition applied to those who have reoffended after initial intervention. The eligibility criterion is clear: the individual must be under 16 and a repeat offender of etomidate use.

The service mechanism requires these youth to complete the programme at IMH. If an individual continues to reoffend despite completing this rehabilitation, the legal consequence escalates. Such cases are referred to the Youth Court, where penalties may include admission to the Boys' or Girls' Home. This creates a tiered system of support and sanction based on the persistence of the behaviour, distinguishing it from the handling of first-time or non-repeat cases.

Escalated consequences for older offenders

For offenders aged 16 and above, the tightened measures focus on stricter compliance and harsher penalties for non-cooperation or repeat offences. The authorities have increased the frequency of surprise urine and hair tests for those undergoing rehabilitation. These tests serve a dual purpose: detecting ongoing use of etomidate or other psychoactive substances and identifying repeat offenders early.

The practical outcome of reoffending during rehabilitation for this age group is a potential escalation to tighter supervision or admission to the DRC. Furthermore, the conditions of the DRC itself have been modified. Offenders who are sent to the DRC for a second time now face a mandatory stay that is double the duration of the previous requirement. This change directly alters the material condition of detention, making recidivism a significantly more burdensome experience in terms of time served.

The data underlying these policy adjustments indicates a rising trend in etomidate use among vapers. In the third quarter of 2026, 580 etomidate vape offenders were identified, a 27% increase from the 457 caught in the previous quarter. While regular vaporiser offences remained relatively stable at 1,924, the specific subset involving etomidate showed a sharp rise. In total, 271 etomidate offenders were placed on rehabilitation programmes, including the DRC, during that quarter, bringing the cumulative number of offenders placed in rehabilitation since the enforcement step-up in September 2025 to 785. Of these, 194 have completed their required rehabilitation periods.

The core of this shift is the reduction of administrative latency. By shortening the processing time for supervision and DRC admission, the authorities aim to interrupt the cycle of reoffending more quickly. The system now differentiates sharply between those who engage with rehabilitation and those who do not, with the latter facing a more severe and immediate loss of liberty and autonomy through legal and institutional mechanisms.