Two Singapore men charged with keeping 19 deregistered vehicles using false export documents

Two men were charged in Singapore courts on Thursday, November 19, for maintaining deregistered vehicles within the country while submitting false documentation to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) claiming these cars had been exported. The charges stem from enforcement operations conducted in April and May, during which investigators located 19 deregistered vehicles parked locally despite official records indicating they had left Singapore.

Photo: Wikipedia by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Car registration

Shawn Huang Zhiwen, 38, and Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, 34, face multiple charges under the Road Traffic Act. Huang, who is 38, has been handed two amalgamated charges. One alleges that between March 16 and May 13, he facilitated the submission of false declarations on at least 15 occasions. These involved cargo clearance permits and bills of lading stating that vehicles were exported, when in reality they remained in Singapore. The second charge alleges he kept a deregistered vehicle on at least 15 occasions during the same period. Mansoor, 34, faces eight charges in total. Four of these relate to permitting false declarations regarding the export of four cars to Cameroon or Ghana in January and March 2026. The remaining four charges allege he kept these same four cars on April 14, even though their registrations had been cancelled between December 2025 and March 2026.

Regulatory Framework and Enforcement Escalation

These legal proceedings occur against a backdrop of tightened regulations aimed at preventing deregistered vehicles from re-entering circulation or being used for illicit purposes. Deregistered vehicles are not authorized for use on public roads, posing safety risks due to potential mechanical unfitness or lack of valid insurance. Data cited by authorities indicates a sharp rise in reported incidents involving such vehicles, increasing from 75 cases in 2024 to 245 in 2025. Some of these vehicles have been implicated in hit-and-run accidents and criminal activities. In a recent case, a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Tampines faced charges including the use of a deregistered vehicle.

Since February this year, LTA has significantly increased the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles. First-time offenders now face fines of up to S$20,000 (approximately US$15,500) or imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may face doubled penalties. Those convicted of making false declarations regarding vehicle exports face fines of up to S$5,000 or up to 12 months in jail, or both. In September, a joint islandwide operation by LTA and the Singapore Police Force resulted in the impounding of 91 deregistered vehicles. Of these, 76 were found to have been stored illegally, while 15 were detected being used on the roads without valid Certificates of Entitlement or road tax.

New legislation passed in parliament last month further tightens controls over the disposal process. Vehicle owners are now required to hand over deregistered vehicles to LTA-authorised operators within 14 days, a reduction from the previous 30-day window. These operators are subject to regulatory requirements and stringent audits to ensure proper disposal, thereby cutting off a key pathway for vehicles to be diverted from official scrapping channels for reuse or illegal retention.