Nvidia financial forecast excludes China Hopper revenue after government policy change

Nvidia has ceased shipping its Hopper series of artificial intelligence chips to China, reversing a previous operational path that had been permitted under U. S. government approval. The decision, announced Tuesday by interim CEO Colette Kress, affects the licensed Hopper data center products, including the H200 chip, which the U. S. Department of Commerce had authorized for sale in the Chinese market in January.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/reel/ by NVIDIA NVIDIA wireless computer

Institutional Compliance and Oversight

To formalize its adherence to federal trade regulations, Nvidia's board of directors has established a new oversight panel. This body is specifically tasked with managing the company's national security policies and ensuring strict compliance with U. S. export controls.

The suspension of Hopper shipments follows a period where the company operated under a specific agreement with the U. S. government, which included a provision to remit 15% of revenue from Chinese AI chip sales to the federal government. This move comes as the company seeks to clarify its operational boundaries with regulators amid heightened scrutiny of its leadership and external associations.

Scope of Export Restrictions

The cessation of Hopper shipments adds to existing federal prohibitions. The U. S. government continues to ban the export of Nvidia's more advanced GPU architectures, specifically the Blackwell and Rubin series, to China. These restrictions are based on national security determinations regarding the potential use of high-compute AI hardware in military applications.

Financially, the impact is reflected in the company's latest guidance. While licensed Hopper product sales to China accounted for $2.4 billion (approximately 2% of total revenue) in the third quarter, Kress confirmed that future financial projections exclude any licensed Hopper data center products for the Chinese market.