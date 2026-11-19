Representative Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has issued document preservation notices to 12 current and former officials and associates of the Trump administration. These letters serve as formal instructions to retain records ahead of planned congressional investigations scheduled to begin when Democrats assume control of the House in January.
At this stage, the actions are preparatory. While Representative Garcia has identified specific targets and subjects of inquiry, the committee does not yet possess the subpoena power required to compel the production of documents. That authority will be established upon the official commencement of the 120th Congress in January. The current letters act as a legal notification to prevent the destruction of evidence before formal investigative tools are deployed.
The preservation requests are categorized by the specific government functions and alleged misconduct under review:
The transition from preservation notices to active investigation depends on the House's change in leadership. White House counsel Will Scharf has already challenged the premise of these probes, asserting that congressional inquiries must serve a legitimate legislative purpose and warning that overreach could constitute "criminality." Concurrently, U. S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has issued reciprocal document preservation notices to several House and Senate Democrats regarding their public statements on these forthcoming investigations.
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