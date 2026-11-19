Hyperscale Data Centers Consumed 82 TWh in 2024-2025

Hyperscale data centers in the United States consumed 82 terawatt-hours of electricity-approximately 1.8% of all U. S. electricity-between May 2024 and April 2025, according to research from Harvard University published in Nature Sustainability. This energy demand is roughly equivalent to the total electricity usage of the state of Missouri or the nation of Denmark.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Panoramic interior of the hyperscale cloud data center

The study, led by scientist Gianluca Guidi, analyzed 403 large-scale facilities. These windowless centers operate as 24-hour factories, processing every email, streamed show, and generative AI query. Because the hardware generates immense heat, the facilities require constant, energy-intensive cooling to remain operational. During the study period, these facilities produced 26 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Scaling Beyond Current Data

The energy footprint of the AI industry is expanding faster than researchers can document. Guidi noted that the study likely understates current consumption because the data ends in April 2025. Since that time, the number of operating large-scale facilities in the U. S. has more than doubled, with an additional 2,000 centers currently planned or under development.

This rapid infrastructure growth has led to calls for greater transparency and a shift in how these sites are approved. Guidi argued that the drive for profitability and speed often precedes an assessment of societal and environmental impact, challenging tech giants like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft to prioritize sustainable construction over rapid deployment.

The Cost of AI Growth

The environmental toll of the AI buildout has reached the level of international diplomacy. At the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell warned that the promises of future AI benefits cannot justify rising pollution and higher energy costs for households today.

While a voluntary UN pledge was launched to encourage companies and governments to power AI with cleaner energy, the major U. S. tech companies driving the hyperscale expansion have not yet signed the agreement.