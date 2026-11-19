FAA Blames Faulty Router in El Dorado, Arkansas for Nationwide Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its network contractor, L3Harris, have identified a faulty router deployment at a site in El Dorado, Arkansas, as the cause of a nationwide ground stop that disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds. The outage occurred within the Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI), the network responsible for running the nation's air traffic control system.

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Mechanism of Failure

According to the FAA, the FTI network became unstable due to a data flood, with the system attempting to establish connections 1,000 times every four to five seconds. This technical instability compromised the reliability of critical radar feeds and communications, triggering the agency's decision to implement a nationwide ground stop to ensure flight safety.

Institutional Response and Oversight

The operational failure highlighted a delay in the identification and isolation of the source of the outage. Although L3Harris maintains a 24/7 network operations center in Melbourne, Florida, designed to provide real-time updates on system outages, the company was unable to immediately pinpoint the originating IP address. The investigation initially focused on two potential sources-one in Amarillo, Texas, and another in El Dorado, Arkansas-before confirming the Arkansas site as the origin.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has raised concerns regarding the contractor's ability to monitor the network, specifically citing the failure to quickly identify and isolate the problematic node. The Department of Transportation is reviewing the monitoring capabilities of L3Harris in the context of its responsibility to maintain the National Airspace System.

Implementation Status

L3Harris is currently working with the FAA to modernize the National Airspace System, reporting that more than 70% of the conversion from legacy copper wiring to fiber optics has been completed. The company is cooperating with the FAA's ongoing investigation into the conditions that led to the system instability.