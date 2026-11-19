Trump and Xi Meet at APEC Over New U.S. Rules Blocking Remote Access to Advanced Chips

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, U. S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are convening for a bilateral meeting that centers on the operational integrity of U. S. semiconductor export controls. The encounter follows a series of institutional adjustments by the Trump administration designed to close specific loopholes in how advanced AI hardware is accessed by foreign entities, a process that has highlighted divergent enforcement priorities within the executive branch.

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Export Control Mechanisms and Interim Rules

Immediately prior to the summit, the Trump administration issued new interim trade rules restricting Chinese artificial intelligence companies from remotely accessing advanced U. S. chips located in foreign data centers. This regulatory action was drafted by the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, though it was formally issued under the authority of the Department of Commerce. The move addresses a documented gap where, despite formal bans on selling hardware directly to China, digital forensic studies indicated that every major Chinese AI model was being trained on American chips accessed through these remote pathways.

The issuance of these rules revealed a procedural divergence within the administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of delaying restrictions on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm under investigation by the Justice Department for diverting semiconductors to China. President Trump described the conflict as a difference in strategic posture, noting that one view favors maintaining diplomatic goodwill while the other prioritizes strict enforcement regardless of diplomatic friction. The final interim rule represents a decisive shift toward the latter approach, effectively severing the remote access avenues that had allowed China to utilize prohibited computing power.

Strategic Priorities and Institutional Authority

Experts analyze this regulatory tightening as a material shift in the U. S.-China technology landscape. By cutting off the specific mechanisms used to bypass export controls, the administration aims to widen the lead in AI capabilities rather than merely adjusting the volume of physical sales. This action is distinct from political rhetoric regarding trade; it is a specific technical restriction on data access and computing resource utilization that changes the operational capability of Chinese AI developers.

The meeting also touches on broader institutional commitments made during a September summit at the White House, where both governments pledged to establish communication channels for sharing information regarding AI safety incidents. While the current focus remains on preventing the proliferation of advanced computing power, discussions are expected to address the creation of more enduring technical institutions for safety collaboration. Additionally, the agenda includes the status of a pending $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which has been paused by the Navy to ensure munition availability for other operations. Congressional pressure is expected to influence this decision, which President Trump has indicated he will address, noting that the issue is frequently raised by President Xi during their interactions.

Following the bilateral session, a trilateral meeting involving President Trump, President Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled. The White House initially stated that Ukraine would not be a topic because Ukrainian representatives were absent, but President Trump subsequently indicated that Ukraine and denuclearization would be discussed. This trilateral format, noted by analysts as historically unprecedented, is expected to focus on high-level strategic movements rather than immediate policy breakthroughs.