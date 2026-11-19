Man Indicted for Acting as Unregistered Russian Agent to Spy on Tech Firm Employees

A federal grand jury has indicted Igor D'iu on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian government to conduct surveillance on employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense firm. The indictment, filed by the U. S. Department of Justice, charges D'iu with two counts of acting as a foreign agent, one count of interstate stalking, and one count of fraud related to the use of falsified identification documents.

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According to the charging documents, D'iu was recruited via the encrypted messaging app Telegram by co-conspirators who provided the equipment, financial support, and instructions for the operation. The indictment specifies that the target was a technology and defense company with an office in Palo Alto, California, chosen because of its role in providing resources used by Ukraine. While the company remains unnamed in the legal filings, the Justice Department notes the firm's ties to the conflict in Ukraine, aligning with the public operational profile of Palantir Technologies.

The operational mechanism of the surveillance involved both physical and digital infiltration. D'iu is alleged to have visited locations near the company's Palo Alto office to photograph employees' laptop screens and position a computer to allow remote access to nearby employee data. Evidence cited by prosecutors includes a notebook containing the home addresses of ten employees and three detailed personal profiles containing family information and work histories.

The indictment details a specific escalation of the surveillance on September 3, when D'iu allegedly followed a female employee for approximately 30 miles from Palo Alto toward San Francisco. Despite the employee's attempts to evade him, the pursuit continued until she contacted 911 and drove to a San Francisco Police Department station. Following this incident, the Justice Department alleges D'iu attempted to evade detection by changing vehicles and phone numbers and temporarily relocating to Reno, Nevada, before returning to Northern California.

Upon his arrest, FBI searches of D'iu's belongings recovered approximately $18,000 in cash, a forged U. S. passport, and a California identification card under the alias Hugo Landry Johns. The government also seized messages from his co-conspirators instructing him to impersonate a food delivery driver to verify the residential addresses of company staff.

D'iu made his initial appearance in federal court on November 2 and remains in federal custody. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and significant financial penalties.