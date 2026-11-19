Marlborough pilot project uses black soldier fly larvae to cut landfill liabilities

In Marlborough, a $2.6 million pilot project aims to alter the region's waste disposal costs and the protein supply chain for animal feed by converting organic by-products into high-value biomass. Led by the Marlborough Research Centre and the Bioeconomy Science Institute, the three-year trial, which has received $1.42 million in funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund, tests the commercial viability of black soldier fly larvae to process waste from the viticulture and aquaculture sectors.

Photo: Own work by Rosser1954, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Compost

The economic mechanism addresses a specific financial burden on local councils and industries: organic waste currently destined for landfill incurs significant liabilities under the Emissions Trading Scheme. Mark Lucas, solid waste manager for Marlborough District Council, noted that approximately 40 percent of the region's landfill waste is organic, resulting in a $1.4 million liability in the past year. By diverting this material to insect bioconversion, the project seeks to reduce these disposal costs and prevent waste from being trucked out of the region to other sustainable processing sites. The pilot facility in Blenheim, managed by Christchurch-based Kōrure, is designed to process 250 kilograms of organic material daily, potentially producing around nine tonnes of insect biomass annually. At full scale, a permanent facility could handle up to 50,000 tonnes of organic waste per year, offering a cheaper disposal alternative for local industries compared to landfill fees.

From Waste to Commodity: The Feed Supply Chain

Beyond disposal savings, the project targets the cost structure of New Zealand's aquaculture and pet food industries, where the majority of feed ingredients are currently imported. Joe Currie, director of Kaimoana Foods, a Manawatu-based aquaculture feed manufacturer, highlighted that the company's stock-primarily from Australia and Europe-is expensive to ship and logistically dependent. The insect protein produced in Marlborough is intended to replace a portion of these imported ingredients, specifically reducing reliance on imported anchovy meal.

Currie clarified that the insect protein will not replace 100% of traditional fish meal, as changing the pellet's entire composition is technologically complex; however, it will constitute a significant percentage of the final product. This shift supports Kaimoana Foods' goal of achieving at least 90 percent New Zealand-grown ingredients in their formulations. For local aquaculture operators, such as Mt Cook Alpine Salmon and Earth Sciences kingfish farm in Ruakākā, this represents a potential reduction in input costs and supply chain risk associated with international freight. Ron Park, founder of Kōrure, emphasized that producing protein locally from waste streams is "priceless” for the national economy, while also claiming the process removes up to 70 percent of carbon emissions compared to landfill methods, thereby aligning cost reduction with the country's environmental reporting obligations.