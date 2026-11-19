Briscoe Group creates first chief executive role, appoints Andrew Scott in Rod Duke succession plan

Briscoe Group has established a chief executive role for the first time, appointing Andrew Scott to the position as part of a phased succession plan for managing director Rod Duke. Scott, a member of the executive leadership team for seven years, now shares leadership of the sport and homeware retailer with Duke and chief financial officer Geoff Scocroft.

The structural change allows Rod Duke to shift his focus toward specific corporate initiatives. Duke intends to exit day-to-day management entirely by the end of the financial year ending January 2029, at which point he will transition to a full-time board role while remaining the group's primary shareholder.

Investment and Operational Transition

The transition is timed alongside the execution of significant capital investments. Briscoe Group has been deploying capital into new technology and the construction of a state-of-the-art distribution centre. The company is currently in the delivery phase of these "transformative" projects, which are intended to increase operational capacity and market reach over the next two years.

The board, led by chair Dame Rosanne Meo, has framed the appointment as a mechanism to ensure an orderly evolution of leadership, maintaining the existing corporate culture while diversifying the executive team's responsibilities before the final transition of the managing director's duties in 2029.