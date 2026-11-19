A2 Milk Company: Infant formula production shifts from Synlait to Pokeno facility

The a2 Milk Company expects to reach a revenue milestone of $2 billion in the 2027 financial year, as it attempts to reclaim market share in China following a severe supply chain failure. The company's financial trajectory is currently dictated by a recovery mechanism: rebuilding a user base that migrated to competitors during an extended period where products were unavailable on shelves.

The disruption was caused by a bottleneck in the production and logistics chain, specifically citing production backlogs at Synlait, freight delays, and more stringent customs and testing requirements in China. This operational failure forced customers to switch brands, creating a structural loss in market penetration. While sales of China-label infant formula have recovered to roughly 50% of pre-disruption levels-up from 40% in August-the company is deliberately restricting distribution to two-thirds of previous levels to avoid the risk of excess inventory and to protect retailer margins.

Financial Forecasts and Market Transition

The company's short-term financial outlook is bifurcated. For the first half of the 2027 financial year, revenue is expected to be slightly lower than the previous year, with underlying earnings forecasted to be materially lower. However, total annual revenue is projected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage, with the bulk of that growth concentrated in the second half of the year as the user base stabilizes.

To mitigate the risk of relying on a single volatile market, the company is shifting its growth engine toward South East Asia and the Middle East. Vietnam has become a primary driver of this diversification; distribution has expanded to over 3,500 stores, contributing to a 128% increase in second-half sales compared to the prior year. The company is now targeting further entries into the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Production Shift and Capacity

A critical change in the company's productive capacity is the migration of manufacturing. Production of a2 Platinum infant formula is being transferred from Synlait to the company's own Pōkeno site. This transition is nearly complete, with production at Synlait expected to cease in December. To support this, the Pōkeno workforce has more than doubled since the plant's acquisition. Excluding transformation costs, the Pōkeno operation is expected to move into a modest operating profit this financial year, shifting the company from a third-party dependency toward direct control of its manufacturing output.